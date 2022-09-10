***AVAILABLE for move-in and showings starting 9/23/2022***. Over 2000+ sqft of living space in this two story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home. Main level offers a beautiful kitchen, formal dining, a breakfast area and the livingroom, great for entertaining. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs with the conveniently located guest bathroom. The primary bedroom offers an ensuite bathroom and plenty of closet space. There is an attached 2 car garage and this property is on over 1/4 an acre lot. There is a Filter Maintenance Program at the cost of $15/month due with rent. Pets are considered on a case by case basis with 3 pets max and a pet fee of $300 per pet, and a $25/ pet/ month rent. Please see agent notes to schedule a tour or to apply with the property management company. Refer to attachments. Tenants are responsible for utilities, lawn care and renters insurance. $150 admin fee due at move-in. Pictures are from 2021, before leased.
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $2,095
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ex-Winston-Salem Council member Derwin Montgomery to turn himself in Wednesday. He tells members of his church he did nothing wrong.
Former Winston-Salem City Council Member Derwin Montgomery will turn himself in to authorities on Wednesday, Chris Clifton, his attorney, said…
Three people were shot and wounded early Saturday at West End Opera House on Reynolda Road, authorities said.
A High Point man is charged with drug trafficking after he is accused of possessing a large amount of opioids
A High Point man was arrested Friday after he was accused of possessing 22 pounds of opioids, court records show.
Winston-Salem police are asking for help finding a woman missing for more than a month. Jenny Sue Paris, 47, was last seen July 13 leaving the…
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools test results show some improvements and lingering areas of concern
Of 73 schools in the district, 23 received a "D" and 22 got an "F," according to results from the state.
Brightly colored drugs dubbed “rainbow fentanyl” have been found in 18 states in the past month, federal officials reported. The drugs are sold as pills, powder and blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk, the Drug Enforcement Administration warned in a news release. The new packaging has a sinister intent, it says. “Rainbow fentanyl — fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright ...
This story originally appeared in the Journal in 2007.
After a brief pursuit, officers apprehended the teens, ages 16 and 17, and recovered the vehicle and a gun.
U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and his wife avoided a loss of at least $87,000 “as a result of well-timed stock sales” in February 2020 and profited b…
He's been out after undergoing a medical procedure since Aug. 10 but could play Saturday against Vanderbilt