4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $2,095

***AVAILABLE for move-in and showings starting 9/23/2022***. Over 2000+ sqft of living space in this two story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home. Main level offers a beautiful kitchen, formal dining, a breakfast area and the livingroom, great for entertaining. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs with the conveniently located guest bathroom. The primary bedroom offers an ensuite bathroom and plenty of closet space. There is an attached 2 car garage and this property is on over 1/4 an acre lot. There is a Filter Maintenance Program at the cost of $15/month due with rent. Pets are considered on a case by case basis with 3 pets max and a pet fee of $300 per pet, and a $25/ pet/ month rent. Please see agent notes to schedule a tour or to apply with the property management company. Refer to attachments. Tenants are responsible for utilities, lawn care and renters insurance. $150 admin fee due at move-in. Pictures are from 2021, before leased.

