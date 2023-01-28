 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $2,150

New construction for rent! Close to Hanes Mall Blvd and easy access to I-40. Open living/dining/kitchen area features 9 foot ceilings, luxury vinyl flooring and modern fireplace and lots of lighting. Kitchen has granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets and quality appliances. All bathrooms have tiled floors as well beautiful cabinets with modern showers/bathtubs. The second floor has a huge primary bedroom as well as 3 additional bedrooms. The garage floor has been treated with epoxy paint which makes maintenance a breeze. A Must see!

