Beautiful and brand new!!! Spacious and updated duplex on Broad Street. Granite countertops, brand new LVT throughout, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths. Brand new paved driveway. Come check out a key at our office today!
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $2,700
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ask SAM: What is the room that projects off the corner of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center?
Q: What is the room that hangs off the corner of one of the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist towers?
Q: My license plate was about to expire recently, so I decided to try renewing it online. I saw that I had to pay a $3 fee on top of the plate…
Virginia singer Oliver Anthony posted a lengthy Facebook post on Thursday for the first time since his song “Rich Men North of Richmond” racke…
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges posted a notice of the warning on its website.
About four hours after his match, however, he withdraws from tournament