4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $220,000

Newly 2019 built (4) bedroom w spacious 1/3 acre lot off Murray Rd. Easy access to Pfafftown, Rural Hall, Bethania & Reynolda shopping. Small community with No HOA. Main lvl open plan w/ flex rm immediate from foyer. Dining & Den leads to spacious backyard w/ recent expanded patio. A large flat area for privacy fencing! Seller has also expanded driveway to a double park. 4 bedrooms are nicely tucked. Master bath leads to huge closet! Upper laundry room is spacious for storage. Kitchen pantry also provides plenty of storage. **Home needs fresh paint & some flooring replacement. Current list price reflects work needed as seller chooses to sell "as is". This is a great opportunity to own a newer home you can improve using your special touches. See attachment for specs. Post office changed physical address to current listed. Home is at corner of Shattalon & Murray Rd in Becks Park subdivision.