You will not want to miss seeing this large, beautiful, and updated home in the charming and conveniently located neighborhood of New Ardmore. The kitchen has been transformed from a small galley kitchen to an open concept one full of upgrades. Refinished cabinets, open shelving, granite countertops, SS appliances, and a custom wooden peninsula are just a few things that make this home a gem. Updated flooring is throughout the house, including the bathrooms! The primary bedroom is on the main level with the remaining bedrooms upstairs. The fourth bedroom is huge and could easily be used as a den, playroom, homeschool room etc. There is even a finished office space upstairs as well! Outside backs up to a peaceful wooded area and an additional large concrete patio has been added for more outdoor entertaining options. Make your appointment today! Open House 10/3 from 2-4. Highest and Best offers due on 10/3 no later than 8pm.
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $230,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police: Man believed dead after disappearing from Winston-Salem. 27-year-old charged in his killing.
A man arrested at the airport in Charlotte on Wednesday is accused of killing a Winston-Salem man on the day the victim was reported missing f…
The Carolina Classic fair got started under clear skies and comfortable temperatures on Friday, although many people ignored the requirement t…
15-year-old indicted in fatal Mount Tabor High School shooting. Maurice T. Evans Jr. to be tried as an adult
Evans is charged with killing William Chavis Renard Miller Jr., who was also 15.
Police say the victim, Michele Ruth Lowder, was found deceased in her home off Country Club Road.
Novant fires unvaccinated employees for not complying with mandate
Q: One of your readers commented that taking MSM helped her hair growth. I bought the supplement and found, to my great surprise, that after six days of use (1 gram three times daily) my sense of smell returned. I have made no other change in my supplements, and I take no medication.
Missing Winston-Salem man told friends he was walking to Cumberland County. Police say his disappearance is suspicious.
Ryan Christopher Hultgreen, 25, was last seen in Winston-Salem on Aug. 23.
- Updated
One of the plaintiffs, Christopher Soderlund, sued the arts school in the 1990s, making many of the same allegations. This time he and other former students are represented by famed attorney Gloria Allred.
Company to close its office here. Employees can work from home or move to offices in Raleigh, Phoenix or Dallas-Fort Worth.
Novant and the state of North Carolina say the employees voluntarily resigned, making them ineligible for unemployment.