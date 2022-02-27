 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $230,000

This adorable brick bungalow is conveniently located near Wake Forest University, shops, and restaurants! Just a short drive to DTWS, new owners will enjoy a private feel while not sacrificing convenience. Features include: Gorgeous hardwood floors; Spacious living room; Screened porch; Adorable kitchen w/ lots of natural light; Mudroom; Formal dining room; Two large bedrooms on the main level & full bathroom; Upstairs offers tons of closet space & two additional generous sized bedrooms & a full bathroom; Partially fenced back yard; Small basement space perfect for storage; & so much more! Schedule your showing today.

