 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $239,000

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $239,000

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $239,000

MOVE-IN READY!!!!! Well-maintained and nicely updated split-level home boasting 4 bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms located on a corner lot. Updated kitchen with new cabinets, Corian countertops, and appliances. All upper-level bedrooms have been freshly painted. Nicely landscaped and maintained front and back yard (with privacy fencing) for your outdoor activities and entertaining. This house has replacement energy-efficient windows. The refrigerator, washer/dryer, all mounted televisions, and storage building will remain with the property. This property is conveniently located to shopping, dining, parks, hospitals, etc. Call today to schedule your tour!!!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert