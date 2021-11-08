 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $245,000

Welcome to beautiful Salem Springs! This home is located on a corner lot and greets you with it's charming landscaping. Huge primary bedroom w/ vaulted ceilings and deluxe bath w/ garden tub and separate stand-in shower. There is crown molding in the living room and the dining room w/ shadow box chair rail trim, plus surround sound! The large office is on the main level and has its own entrance and half bath! You could use office as a 5th bedroom as well! Schedule your showing today!

