4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $249,900

Welcome to this charming 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in the Sunnyside neighborhood, one of Winston-Salem's best kept secrets! Adjacent to Washington Park, it's an easy walk to the barbershop, pub, food market & coffee shop, just to name a few. Public transportation nearby and just minutes to downtown Winston-Salem and all it has to offer. Near UNC School of the Arts and the 3 major highways. Catch Salem Lake Trail that runs from the YWCA thru the dog park to Salem Lake. House is gas-ready and appliances could be converted.