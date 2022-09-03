 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $250,000

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $250,000

Spend quiet evenings on a rocking chair on your very own covered front porch that welcomes you to this desirable well maintained home. An abundance of natural light flows into the large kitchen and is a dream for anyone who loves to cook. Spend time with your family in your spacious den or enjoy alfresco dining on your spacious deck that overlooks a small stream and mature trees presenting a great private back yard! The unfinished walk out basement offers endless possibilities, an abundance of storage and plenty of room to expand. Minutes away from dining, shopping, and hospitals. Schedule your showing fast and come make this home yours today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert