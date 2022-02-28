4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $262,500

**SELLER CALLING FOR HIGHEST AND BEST BY MONDAY 2/28/22 @ 4pm**Beautiful home in sought after and very desirable neighborhood. This home features a remodeled kitchen with soft close cabinets/granite counter-tops/stainless steel appliances. New Roof in 2021. All 4 bedrooms on 2nd floor. 4th bedroom is over the garage and could be used as an office or bonus room. Large living room with gas fireplace(logs and line would need to be added). Separate dining room. Large backyard with over-sized concrete patio perfect for outdoor eating and privacy fence. Interior and other photos to come. See agent only remarks.