4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $269,000

Honey Stop the car! You do not want to miss this beautifully maintained 4 bed 2 bath modular home!!! It is very country looking with a screen door to the pantry. Kitchen boasts a HUGE kitchen Island. Living room, kitchen and dining are all Open Concept!!! Lots of space in this little over 2 acre lot!!!! This home is beautiful! Close to 52. Winston Salem Address but cheaper Davidson County taxes! Make your appointment today!

