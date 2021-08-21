NEW 4BR/2.5BTH in Winston Salem! Located in desirable True Home community near restaurants, shopping and more! Walk in this gorgeous new build to an open floor plan on the main level with the kitchen overlooking the great area and dining room. First floor offers additional flex room for you to create the perfect in-home office or entertainment space. Spacious Master Suite with grand walk in closet and spacious en suite bathroom! Welcoming all Military Veterans to the home of your dreams!
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $269,900
