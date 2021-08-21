 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $269,900

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $269,900

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $269,900

NEW 4BR/2.5BTH in Winston Salem! Located in desirable True Home community near restaurants, shopping and more! Walk in this gorgeous new build to an open floor plan on the main level with the kitchen overlooking the great area and dining room. First floor offers additional flex room for you to create the perfect in-home office or entertainment space. Spacious Master Suite with grand walk in closet and spacious en suite bathroom! Welcoming all Military Veterans to the home of your dreams!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News