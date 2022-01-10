 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $269,900

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $269,900

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $269,900

WOW! This is the one! Come and enjoy this four bedroom two and a half bathroom home that resides in a sought after subdivision. Home has had some updating. This two car garage with a fenced in backyard, Fresh laminate flooring, granite countertops, and a clean backsplash. This property is waiting on you! Please see agent only remarks when submitting an offer.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert