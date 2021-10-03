4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $269,900

HIGHEST AND BEST ARE DUE BY 10 p.m. TONIGHT-DECISION WILL BE MADE TOMORROW BY 3:00 P.M. WE ARE ALLOWING OVERLAPPING SHOWINGS AT THIS TIME. Welcome home! Enjoy the rocking chair front porch or fenced in back yard. This move-in ready, open floorplan home has neutral paint, new vinyl floors in living room, entry, breakfast area, and dining room. The soaring 2 story great room has a gas fireplace and abundant natural sunlight. Beautiful custom molding in the formal dining room. Granite countertops, tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and raised bar in kitchen with breakfast area. Main level primary bedroom en suite with double sinks, separate shower and bathtub. Upstairs loft area perfect for an office area or 2nd living room. 2 car garage. Neighborhood playground and basketball court. Carpet allowance with acceptable offer. Located just minutes from future highway.