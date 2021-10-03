 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $269,900

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $269,900

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $269,900

HIGHEST AND BEST ARE DUE BY 10 p.m. TONIGHT-DECISION WILL BE MADE TOMORROW BY 3:00 P.M. WE ARE ALLOWING OVERLAPPING SHOWINGS AT THIS TIME. Welcome home! Enjoy the rocking chair front porch or fenced in back yard. This move-in ready, open floorplan home has neutral paint, new vinyl floors in living room, entry, breakfast area, and dining room. The soaring 2 story great room has a gas fireplace and abundant natural sunlight. Beautiful custom molding in the formal dining room. Granite countertops, tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and raised bar in kitchen with breakfast area. Main level primary bedroom en suite with double sinks, separate shower and bathtub. Upstairs loft area perfect for an office area or 2nd living room. 2 car garage. Neighborhood playground and basketball court. Carpet allowance with acceptable offer. Located just minutes from future highway.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

People's Pharmacy: Does cinnamon lower blood sugar?
Lifestyles

People's Pharmacy: Does cinnamon lower blood sugar?

Q: One of your readers commented that taking MSM helped her hair growth. I bought the supplement and found, to my great surprise, that after six days of use (1 gram three times daily) my sense of smell returned. I have made no other change in my supplements, and I take no medication.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News