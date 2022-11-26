4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $274,490

Here it is! ALMOST READY 4 bedroom AISLE plan by DR Horton in The Ridge at Summit Pointe community! Beautiful stone accentuates the exterior & draws the eye to this BRAND NEW Smart Home. Starting with the open and airy great room / kitchen with large sit-at ISLAND that is sure to please. All luxury vinyl flooring on the main level, glistening granite counters plus stainless appliances & recessed lighting add icing to the cake! Get ready for cookouts with family & friends in the spacious backyard, or relax in your own private oasis in the upper level Primary suite! Double sinks in both bathrooms topped off with beautiful quartz counters, primary bathroom has HUGE shower & walk in closet! Yes, plenty of closet space throughout the home provides room for everything, & 4 spacious bedrooms provides space for everyone! You don't want to miss this great value in a great location close to shopping, restaurants and the expressway...WELCOME HOME! **SPECIAL INTEREST RATE AND PAID CLOSING COSTS!!