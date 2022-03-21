4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $275,000

***Offers are due by 4pm 3/19*** Standing proud right at the end of a cul-de-sac is this spacious, beautifully presented home. The large flat and fenced 0.76 acre-lot provides an abundance of outdoor space for everyone to enjoy. This sought-after location places you just minutes from shopping, schools, parks, and the center of Winston Salem. Gleaming hardwood floors flow throughout much of the main level, including the light-filled dining room, kitchen, and living room with a cozy fireplace. Cooking will be a breeze thanks to the center island, sweeping countertops, and quality appliances while the open-concept design is ideal for entertaining. There are four spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms including your private primary suite with the lucky new owners treated to dual WIC. No HOA!