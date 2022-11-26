4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $277,990

Bring in the NEW YEAR with a Brand NEW home! The Aisle plan offers an expansive great room which adjoins the kitchen boasting a HUGE ISLAND! Picture it…early morning breakfast with the family sitting and chatting at the island as you prepare to start your day in your new home. Like to entertain? Then this is certainly the ideal home with its openness and SPACE on the main level! So let’s talk about the kitchen, you’ll be the envy of them all as you show off your beautiful cooks’ kitchen with Ornamental white GRANITE counter tops, light and bright white cabinets and did I mention luxury vinyl flooring flows seamlessly throughout the entire main level?? Nice backyard lends to cookouts and watching the kids play! Yes, there is room for everything and everyone upstairs providing spacious bedrooms with your primary suite having its own private bathroom as well as a MASSIVE WALK IN CLOSET! Eye catching Blanco Matrix quartz counters adorn each upper level bathroom with double sinks! WOW!