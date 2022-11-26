 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $277,990

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $277,990

Bring in the NEW YEAR with a Brand NEW home! The Aisle plan offers an expansive great room which adjoins the kitchen boasting a HUGE ISLAND! Picture it…early morning breakfast with the family sitting and chatting at the island as you prepare to start your day in your new home. Like to entertain? Then this is certainly the ideal home with its openness and SPACE on the main level! So let’s talk about the kitchen, you’ll be the envy of them all as you show off your beautiful cooks’ kitchen with Ornamental white GRANITE counter tops, light and bright white cabinets and did I mention luxury vinyl flooring flows seamlessly throughout the entire main level?? Nice backyard lends to cookouts and watching the kids play! Yes, there is room for everything and everyone upstairs providing spacious bedrooms with your primary suite having its own private bathroom as well as a MASSIVE WALK IN CLOSET! Eye catching Blanco Matrix quartz counters adorn each upper level bathroom with double sinks! WOW!

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Shanquella Robinson’s death, reports say

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Shanquella Robinson’s death, reports say

An arrest warrant levying charges of femicide was issued in the case of Shanquella Robinson, ABC News reported late Wednesday, citing a prosecutor in Mexico. The name of the suspect who is said to be “the direct aggressor” has not been released, both ABC News and WSOC, The Charlotte Observer’s news partner reported. The FBI field office in Charlotte — which has an open investigation — would ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert