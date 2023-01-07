 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $278,997

New construction on half acre lot with no HOA! Over 2200 sq ft with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Huge main bedroom with vaulted ceiling and 2 walk in closets. Main bath features a double vanity and separate shower and garden tub, as well as a separate water closet. Open concept in living room, dining room, and kitchen areas. Granite counter tops in kitchen with island. Home scheduled to be ready in February. Close to restaurants and shopping. This is a beautiful home and will not last long!

