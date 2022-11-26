 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $280,390

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $280,390

Welcome home to the Ridge at Summit Pointe! A great location near University Parkway and only minutes to major medical centers. This NEW HOME allows you to spread out in almost 2000 sf of space (Aisle plan) featuring 4 spacious bedrooms 2.5 baths and an OPEN LAYOUT you will ADORE! Very large island is the center pointe of the home boasting granite counter tops. Stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and luxury vinyl flooring flowing throughout the main level adds icing to the cake, come see for yourself and make this your new home for 2023! (Early 2023 completion)

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Shanquella Robinson’s death, reports say

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Shanquella Robinson’s death, reports say

An arrest warrant levying charges of femicide was issued in the case of Shanquella Robinson, ABC News reported late Wednesday, citing a prosecutor in Mexico. The name of the suspect who is said to be “the direct aggressor” has not been released, both ABC News and WSOC, The Charlotte Observer’s news partner reported. The FBI field office in Charlotte — which has an open investigation — would ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert