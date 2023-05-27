Welcome HOME to a brand new house with character and style! NEW CONSTRUCTION UNDER $300K! NO HOA! Estimated completion date of August 18, 2023. Beautiful exterior finish with sunrise beams, spacious driveway with two entrances, partially fenced in, 10'x12' patio, open floor plan, primary suite on the main level, large guest bedroom with vaulted ceilings, ceramic tiled bathrooms, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and stackable washer and dryer included. Preferred lender $2,000 BUYER CREDITS. Home inspection credit, mechanical and structural warranties included. Contact us for more details and tour requests!
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $284,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The police department’s Firearms Investigations and Intelligence Division/Gun Crime Reduction Unit obtained a search warrant for the residence…
Three of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s top executives, including its next chief executive Marty Freeman, were provided with significant bas…
The newest anchor tenant at Hanes Mall already is stirring economic waves even though no retail customer will ever enter through its doors.
Police found Fentanyl in a bag of Doritos. A Winston-Salem man will now spend the next 18 years in prison.
A Winston-Salem man was sentenced to prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to drug offenses, authorities said.
Q: Are golf carts street legal in Forsyth County? I live in a neighborhood that has them zipping around beginning this time of year, sometimes…