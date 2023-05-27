Welcome HOME to a brand new house with character and style! NEW CONSTRUCTION UNDER $300K! NO HOA! Estimated completion date of August 18, 2023. Beautiful exterior finish with sunrise beams, spacious driveway with two entrances, partially fenced in, 10'x12' patio, open floor plan, primary suite on the main level, large guest bedroom with vaulted ceilings, ceramic tiled bathrooms, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and stackable washer and dryer included. Preferred lender $2,000 BUYER CREDITS. Home inspection credit, mechanical and structural warranties included. Contact us for more details and tour requests!