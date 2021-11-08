 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $287,000

Fiddlers Glenn is a great community with friendly neighbors. This is a place to call home. The property get copious natural lighting. It has a cathedral ceiling and gas logs in the fireplace. The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless appliances. The range is less than one year old and it has two convection and dual ovens - perfect for holiday cooking. The primary bathroom has a garden tub with a separate shower. The water heater was replaced in 2020. Assessable to highways, shopping and restaurants. Schedule your showing - this one will not last long.

