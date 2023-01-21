 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $287,990

NEW & READY FOR YOU!! Start 2023 off right in your beautiful new home in Summit Pointe community. The Elston plan; desirable open layout w/ plenty of space. You'll enjoy the proximity to University Parkway for tons of shopping, restaurants, & quick highway access. But let's talk about this house...what a great value, 4 bdrms plus a loft! Elegant brick exterior accents draw the eye and welcomes you. Awesome kitchen has large sit-at island with granite counter tops, shaker style gray cabinets, stainless appliances, recessed lights & all vinyl flooring on the main level. Head upstairs to the Primary suite featuring it's own spacious private bathroom with stand up shower, double sinks & HUGE CLOSET w/a window! Each of the additional 3 bedrooms have great space & SO many closets throughout offers storage GALORE! Hall bath with double sinks / cabinets and don’t forget the extra loft area for movie nights or hanging out with the kids for a game of Checkers. ASK ABOUT PAID CLOSING COSTS!

