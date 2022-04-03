 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $289,900

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $289,900

***Best Offers Due by 5pm Saturday, April 2nd*** Space abounds in this gorgeous brick home in a great location! Fresh paint and refinished hardwoods give this historic home a modern feel. Beautiful French doors in the living room open up to a large, bright sunroom. Updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances, subway tile, and large pantry. Huge backyard, brick patio, with a large driveway leading to the wired 2 car garage. Main level office or 4th bedroom with en suite bath and laundry. Upstairs bedrooms are all sizeable!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nathan Tabor indicted on felony extortion charges. Former Forsyth Republican chairman accused of making threats to a sheriff, police chief

Nathan Tabor indicted on felony extortion charges. Former Forsyth Republican chairman accused of making threats to a sheriff, police chief

Nathan Tabor, the former chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012, has been indicted on numerous felony charges, including two counts of extortion. This is the latest in a series of legal challenges facing Tabor, 48, who was once active in Republican politics and who ran for political office. He is facing a slew of charges in Brunswick County connected to allegations that he stole a number of items, including catalytic converters and a $6,000 golf cart. In Forsyth, he is facing a charge related to allegations that he harassed his former pastor. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert