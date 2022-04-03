***Best Offers Due by 5pm Saturday, April 2nd*** Space abounds in this gorgeous brick home in a great location! Fresh paint and refinished hardwoods give this historic home a modern feel. Beautiful French doors in the living room open up to a large, bright sunroom. Updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances, subway tile, and large pantry. Huge backyard, brick patio, with a large driveway leading to the wired 2 car garage. Main level office or 4th bedroom with en suite bath and laundry. Upstairs bedrooms are all sizeable!
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $289,900
