4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $290,000

**MULTIPLE OFFERS. SELLER IS REQUESTING BEST OFFERS BY TOMORROW, 11/22/2021, AT 5PM. ** Enjoy the space in this 4 bdrm home. The covered porch gives way to the two-story entry way & the dining room area. The KIT has ample cabinet space & pantry. The spacious living room is highlighted by a gas-log fp & access to the large deck with custom built pergola. The second level has a large primary bedroom suite with vaulted ceiling & private bathroom with separate shower & garden tub & WIC. Three additional BDRMs accompany the primary bedroom on the 2nd floor as well as the laundry room. Recent updates include a new open staircase railing, laminate flooring on the 2nd floor, new landscaping, the custom built pergola & new paint & shiplap ceiling in Primary BDRM. Enjoy your outdoor living space in the large fenced-in backyard. Home Covered by Termite Bond. See attachments for list of recent updates. Air system cleaned with UV Mold prevention has a transferrable lifetime warranty.