Come check out this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2-Story Home in the ______ Community! The desirable Essex Plan boasts an open design throughout the Living, Dining, and Kitchen. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Including Range with a Microwave hood and Dishwasher). On the 1st floor, there is a flex room and a half bathroom. All other bedrooms, including the primary suite, are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath, dual vanity sinks, and a walk-in closet. The other three bedrooms contain a walk-in closet and share a secondary full-sized bath. This desirable plan also includes additional loft space and a Walk-in Laundry room.
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $293,290
Related to this story
Most Popular
Truist Financial Corp. said Monday it is undergoing a “sizable reductions in force” over the next 12 to 18 months that will represent at least…
A federal District Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. over the administration and pricing of its…
The lawsuit addressed whether the bank misled investors about the pace of resolving its 2016 customer account scandal.
A 47-year-old man was charged with first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping Sunday in connection with the sexual assault of a 77-year-old…
Winston-Salem police found a body Wednesday in the 100 block of Charleston Court near Forsyth Technical Community College, authorities said.