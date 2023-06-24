Come check out this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2-Story Home in the ______ Community! The desirable Essex Plan boasts an open design throughout the Living, Dining, and Kitchen. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Including Range with a Microwave hood and Dishwasher). On the 1st floor, there is a flex room and a half bathroom. All other bedrooms, including the primary suite, are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath, dual vanity sinks, and a walk-in closet. The other three bedrooms contain a walk-in closet and share a secondary full-sized bath. This desirable plan also includes additional loft space and a Walk-in Laundry room.
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $293,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
After months in limbo and help from nonprofit, charges dropped against man charged with trespassing in Winston-Salem
Odd as it sounds, as he was dressed to the nines, Jerome “Nicky” Nixon didn’t look out of place sitting under a gangly shade tree near Truist …
'In the blink of an eye': A Wake Forest fan rationalizes Thursday's heartbreaking College World Series loss to LSU
"Great season, Deacs, and maybe next time, ESPN will remember which gold and black school you really are."
Truist will continue to be involved in sports at Wake Forest. The bank will be the presenting partner for women’s athletics.
Johnathan Howard Hayes sent pictures of patients' genitals to wife, warrants say. Patient who survived attack said she was afraid of male nurs…
Winston-Salem has not had the best of luck with Cajun/Creole restaurants. The few we’ve had never seemed to stick around very long, and we hav…