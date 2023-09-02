Come check out this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2-Story Home in the Scarlett Ridge Community! The desirable Essex Plan boasts an open design throughout the Living, Dining, and Kitchen. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Including Range with a Microwave hood and Dishwasher). On the 1st floor, there is a flex room and a half bathroom. All other bedrooms, including the primary suite, are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath, dual vanity sinks, and a walk-in closet. The other three bedrooms contain a walk-in closet and share a secondary full-sized bath. This desirable plan also includes additional loft space and a Walk-in Laundry room.
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $293,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
LEXINGTON — The groundbreaking for Nucor Corp.’s $350 million steel manufacturing plant in Lexington was treated Friday with the solemnity of …
Atkins, Reagan and West Forsyth high schools are among the top 100 public high schools in the state, according to U.S. News & World Report…
SAM gets lots of questions from readers asking how to report houses with overgrown grass and weeds.
The seller was RAC Summerlin LLC of Greensboro, which purchased the complex for $18.6 million in July 2021.
Pink Moon Café has opened at 848 W. Fifth St., in the space formerly occupied by Board Babe and, before that, Tart Sweets.