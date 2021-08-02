 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $295,000

Charming, move-in ready home with plenty of space for everyone tucked in convenient Country Club Rd location. There are 4 bedrooms plus a flex room which can be a gym, hobby or media room. Recent updates including fresh paint, new HVAC, Radon Mitigation system, completely remodeled 3rd full bath, and a structurally enhanced, waterproofed, and insulated downstairs den. See attachments for complete list. Relax on the large back deck and watch the kids enjoy the tree house with attached zip line. Take a neighborhood walk for access to the Muddy Creek Greenway and Jamison Park. Large storage building in back great for yard equipment/tools. Multiple offers received. Highest and best offers requested by 6pm on Sunday, August 1st.

