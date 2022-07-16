4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $298,990

Oh what a HOME! Brand NEW 4 bedroom Smart Home will be ready soon! The Ridge at Summit Pointe community presents the Elston plan, very desirable open layout with plenty of space & almost 2200 sf! Enjoy the proximity to University Parkway offering tons of shopping, restaurants, & quick highway access. But let's talk about this house...what a great value with 4 spacious bedrooms plus a loft! Awesome kitchen has large island boasting granite counter tops with light white cabinets, stainless appliances, recessed lights & all vinyl flooring on the main level. Upstairs Primary suite features it's own bathroom with stand alone shower, dbl sinks, and HUGE WALK IN CLOSET! 3 more secondary bedrooms are spacious as well plus the hall bath has double sinks meaning no more fighting for space in the mornings!