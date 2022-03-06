 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $299,900

Exceptionally Built Traditional Brick House on .88 acre lot. 4 BR with 1 full bath on main and 2d half bath with adjacent separate shower for added convenience on 2d floor. Fully remodeled. Historic architectural details abound with arches, arched front door and entry hall; original hammered front door handle and original art deco interior door handles,; and refinished oak hardwood floors upstairs and down. Remodeled kitchen includes new white shaker cabinets; quartz counters; and stainless appliances. Remodeled bathrooms include Vinyl Plank flooring, new vanities and marble tile walls; Upstairs separate shower has custom made glass door. Additional remodeled items include: New windows and vinyl cladding; new roof; new plumbing; new fixtures; refinished oak hardwood floors; and fresh paint inside and out.

