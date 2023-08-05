Why wait for new construction when this "almost new" home is available! Hurry to enjoy the last few summer days in the shade under the covered front porch! Be ready to entertain with the open floorplan that offers optimal flow for guests. Added recessed lighting in the livingroom makes this area pop! The upgraded gourmet kitchen is sure to please with white cabinets, a white subway backsplash, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, & a large eat-in island. Need an extra room on the main level for the guests staying overnight? It's here! The main level has a flex space that can be used as a bedroom since there is a full bath on the main level! Additional bedrooms and laundry are located upstairs. The primary suite has a massive closet along with a stand-up shower. Your two & four legged friends can roam the fenced backyard too! Refrigerator, washer, & dryer stay. Did I mention that restaurants, medical facilities, highways, and shopping areas are close by? Come take a look!