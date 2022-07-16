4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $303,990

Lovely ELSTON floor plan is one you don't want to miss! Such a great value with over 2120 square feet and 4 bedrooms plus upper level loft in The Ridge at Summit Pointe community. HUGE is an understatement in the 28x15 great room which adjoins the kitchen boasting an eat-at ISLAND that’s more like a peninsula! Enjoy watching Sunday afternoon football with family & friends or sit back and relax after a days work, it’s all up to you in your new home. The beautiful cooks’ kitchen features Ornamental white GRANITE counter tops, 30 inch modern gray cabinets with decorative trim not to mention wood-look luxury vinyl flooring that flows seamlessly throughout the entire main level! It doesn’t stop there, upstairs provides spacious bedrooms with your primary suite having its own private bathroom as well as closets! Eye catching Blanco Matrix quartz counters adorn each upper level bathroom with double vanities! But don’t forget the loft area which is a great hangout spot for the kids!