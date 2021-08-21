 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $305,000

Stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in convenient location to dining, shopping, hospitals! Main level offers a home office/ playroom. Open concept living room + BRIGHT kitchen with island, granite counter tops & butler's pantry! Upstairs primary room has large bathroom, his/her sinks & walk in closet with shelving. Laundry room upstairs, conveniently located near all 4 large bedrooms. Neighborhood pool! MOVE IN READY!

