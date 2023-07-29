Move in ready, new construction 4 bed/2.5 bath. 2349-B Beddingfield Floor Plan. This home has luxury vinyl plank flooring on the main level, soft close cabinets, granite kitchen countertops, Black GE appliances, smooth top range, and so much more! This home also features a separate living room/flex room, and an open concept great room, dining and kitchen space. Spacious primary bedroom with 3 closets, 2 are walk-ins! Primary bath includes dual sinks and garden tub/shower combo. Features also include Garage door opener w/ 2 remotes, washer pan, Ceiling fans w/ lights in great room & PBR, and a 10 x 12 patio. Don't let this one get away!
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $309,400
