My Oh My look what hit the market, 2707 Old Salisbury Road. This 4 bed 2.5 bath home is BASICALLY BRAND NEW (2020), equipped with a new luxurious concrete patio pathway and has NO HOA. Home is conveniently located near many shopping centers. Seller is willing have the home freshly painted upon buyer's request with acceptable offer.
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $315,000
