 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $315,000

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $315,000

My Oh My look what hit the market, 2707 Old Salisbury Road. This 4 bed 2.5 bath home is BASICALLY BRAND NEW (2020), equipped with a new luxurious concrete patio pathway and has NO HOA. Home is conveniently located near many shopping centers. Seller is willing have the home freshly painted upon buyer's request with acceptable offer.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert