Don’t miss this Move-in Ready stunning property that offers an open kitchen concept with granite countertops, a kitchen island, custom blinds,soft-close cabinets, and a formal dining room. The first level features modern light fixtures, ceiling fans, crown molding, and LV flooring that adds an elegant touch. The primary suite offers a double vanity and a walk-in closet. Step outside to the beautiful flat backyard, complete with a privacy fence, perfect for entertaining guests or simply enjoying a quiet evening at home. Plus, with a very low HOA fee, this home is an absolute steal. The best part? The washer, dryer, and refrigerator are all included! With an acceptable offer, everything else is up for negotiation. Please note that the owner holds a real estate license. Don't miss out on the opportunity to view this home. (Agents, Please refer to agent-only remarks)