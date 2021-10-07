 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $320,000

Classic Ardmore charm, ample space & a large, beautifully landscaped yard come together in this gorgeous home situated in the heart of Ardmore. Freshly painted interior with fantastic flow including the huge living room with high ceilings, separate office with lovely natural light, spacious formal dining room, & breakfast nook. Functional kitchen w/granite counters & SS appliances leads to the private, fenced yard. Lovely side sunroom/enclosed porch perfect for relaxation & enjoying the Ardmore seasons. Backyard oasis with deck & patio space offering multiple entertaining & relaxation spots! Separate outbuilding provides great overflow space - perfect as a studio, hobby space or game room. Main level laundry room. Ample off street parking. Live blocks from both hospitals in this gorgeous historic neighborhood with quaint sidewalks & parks. Convenient access to shopping, restaurants, downtown & highways. Showings start Saturday 9/25!

