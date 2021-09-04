Lucrative New Construction located in desirable area of Beck’s Church Rd in Winston Salem. Select from available floor plan options on photos or provide your own floor plan and pick interior design at current list price. Floor plan options include: Brenna, Chatfield, Troville, Aldridge, Kimball Bridge, Sweetwater, and Susana. Approximate build time for each home ranges between 4 to 6 months. Listed price, sqft. bedrooms, and baths subject to change based on buyer selected floor plan and options. No HOA or Restrictions. Disclaimer: Photographed homes may have been modified from the construction documents to comply with site conditions and/or builder or homeowner preferences. Set an appointment with builder and get started on designing your future home!
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $322,400
A Forsyth County judge ruled Monday that Cornelius Tucker is competent to stand trial for the murder of Constance Edwina Hall, whose body was found in a trash can in November 2011. Tucker was arrested in April 2015 after police said his DNA was found on a cloth tied around Hall's knees. Tucker's attorney argued that Tucker has a history of severe mental illness, and that even with medication, his mental capacity was fragile and fleeting. Judge Susan Bray of Forsyth Superior Court disagreed, saying that Tucker has shown the ability to understand his legal situation and assist in his own defense.