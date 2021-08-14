4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $322,500

Lucrative New Construction located in desirable area of Beck’s Church Rd in Winston Salem. Select from available floor plan options on photos or provide your own floor plan and pick interior design at current list price. Floor plan options include: Brenna, Chatfield, Troville, Aldridge, Kimball Bridge, Sweetwater, and Susana. Approximate build time for each home ranges between 4 to 6 months. Listed price, sqft. bedrooms, and baths subject to change based on buyer selected floor plan and options. No HOA or Restrictions. Disclaimer: Photographed homes may have been modified from the construction documents to comply with site conditions and/or builder or homeowner preferences. Set an appointment with builder and get started on designing your future home!