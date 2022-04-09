 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $329,000

This is the one! Absolutely beautiful home in a great location on a nice lot. Newer construction 2017 with a lot of additional upgrades and finishing touches done by the homeowners. Everything you are looking for with gorgeous main level primary bedroom/bathroom with an open floor plan. Upstairs you have 3 spacious bedrooms with 2 full baths. Private lot with privacy fence, raised garden beds, storage shed and a fantastic deck addition for cookouts and gatherings. Come see this one!

