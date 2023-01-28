4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $330,000

Your dream home is waiting just for you in Winston Salem! Enjoy cooking in this stylish kitchen with a center island, great for food preparation. Step inside this beautiful interior with vaulted ceilings, wooden floors throughout, plenty of natural light, and neutral palette. Relax in your primary suite, complete with a spacious closet, and an en-suite bathroom with double sinks. Relax with your favorite drink in the fenced in backyard with lush grass, and great opportunities for personal touches. Don't wait! Make this beautiful home yours today.