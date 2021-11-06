4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $339,000

Beautiful & spacious 4 bedroom home located in the sought after Hidden Creek subdivision. The primary bedroom is on the main floor with big walk in closet with plenty of racking and space. This home features touched up paint throughout, granite countertops in the kitchen with hardwood floors in the main level living areas and 9' ceilings. The dining room is currently being used as an office and has 2 barn doors, chair railing and is a beautiful emerald green color. Upstairs features 3 additional bedrooms, a big storage closet and a bathroom with dual sinks. The backyard features a 6' stained privacy fence landscaped with rose bushes, hydrangea, Japanese cherry trees, lilies, irises, and multiple bird houses. A 28' x 10' covered patio, firepit and sundeck make the backyard a great place to entertain. This home also features a 30 year roof, nest thermostats, and an extended driveway. Davidson county taxes in the Oak Grove school district. All offers due by 8pm, Saturday Nov 6th.