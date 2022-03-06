1925 Craftsman Bungalow in remarkable condition on over an acre off of Shattalon Rd. Lovely and gracious front porch…perfect space for gathering with family and friends. Private back porch/sunroom overlooking backyard. Newly refinished floors, updated HVAC systems and a workshop space that is over 1500 sqft. Kitchen cabinets are custom shaker style with inset doors. Don't miss the view outside looking thru the original wavy glass windows. Home has 3 bedrooms on the main level and a large bedroom/office upstairs. loads of storage space! Large detached 2 car garage and garden space galore. Truly a special home. (Land has potential building lot with access to Shattalon…verify with city if interested)
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $339,000
