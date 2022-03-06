 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $339,000

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $339,000

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $339,000

1925 Craftsman Bungalow in remarkable condition on over an acre off of Shattalon Rd. Lovely and gracious front porch…perfect space for gathering with family and friends. Private back porch/sunroom overlooking backyard. Newly refinished floors, updated HVAC systems and a workshop space that is over 1500 sqft. Kitchen cabinets are custom shaker style with inset doors. Don't miss the view outside looking thru the original wavy glass windows. Home has 3 bedrooms on the main level and a large bedroom/office upstairs. loads of storage space! Large detached 2 car garage and garden space galore. Truly a special home. (Land has potential building lot with access to Shattalon…verify with city if interested)

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Search warrants: Mount Tabor High School student was shot in chest, and the accused shooter brought handgun because he feared being jumped.
Crime

Search warrants: Mount Tabor High School student was shot in chest, and the accused shooter brought handgun because he feared being jumped.

Search warrants allege that the teen accused of shooting a Mount Tabor High School student last year brought a gun to the campus because he feared other students would jump him. Maurice Evans, the search warrants allege, walked up to William Chavis Renard Miller Jr. on Sept. 1, shot Miller once in the chest and then ran away, dumping a bookbag containing the gun in a dumpster. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert