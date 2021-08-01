 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $345,000

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $345,000

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $345,000

Charming 1925 Ardmore home near Wake Forest Baptist Health with modern conveniences. Open plan on the main level complete with cook's kitchen including gas range, granite tops, pantry, and tile backsplash. Nice laundry off kitchen which leads to a drop zone. Main level primary suite includes a double sided fireplace with office/nursery, walk-in closet, 2 separate vanities, soaking tub, & shower with white subway tile. 2nd main level full bath perfect for guests. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms plus a nice loft and spacious bath! Good storage throughout! Relax on the front porch or rear, private deck that overlooks the wooded backyard. Paved drive offers off street parking for several cars.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawsuit: Wilkes doctor threatened to release secret recordings if nurse didn't have sex with him
Crime

Lawsuit: Wilkes doctor threatened to release secret recordings if nurse didn't have sex with him

A prominent Wilkes County doctor is accused of trying to blackmail a nurse into having sex with him. According to a federal lawsuit, Dr. Jon Wesley Thompson told the nurse he had potentially damaging audio and video recordings of her that he would release if she did not agree to have sex with him for one hour, twice a month, for a year. The woman is seeking more than $525,000 in damages. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News