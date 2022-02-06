 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $349,900

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $349,900

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $349,900

Historic West End for under $350k! Well-loved home in the heart of Winston-Salem. 4 bedrooms with dining room and sunroom/office off of den. Possible rental income in basement or in-law suite with side entrance. Hardwoods throughout with new insulated windows and plantation shutters. New roof 2016. Nice backyard with shed. Historic District guidelines.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert