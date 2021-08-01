4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $349,900

A must see! Step into this charming 1928 2-story stucco home which is nestled in the heart of W-S's Historic Ardmore neighborhood. This home boasts its' original footprint with a fresh interior throughout. The gracious main level features gathering spaces in the living room with attached sitting area/office, dining room, kitchen, and extra large sunroom. Continue on to the downstairs primary BR, including a separate laundry room and full bath. Upstairs a second primary BR shares a bathroom with 2 additional Br's. Outside the home is surrounded by iconic dogwood, crepe myrtle, and ornamental plum and cherry trees. Beautiful azalea, forsythia, and rhododendron bushes grace the front of the home with hydrangea, lilac, peoni, and a mature wisteria arbor fragrancing the air of the fully fenced backyard.Both of the front and side porches along with the beautiful rear patio and stone walls were handcrafted by a Master German brick mason. See Supplemental information sheet for updates!