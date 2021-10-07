 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $359,000

Come check out this fully updated, extremely spacious, Washington Park Bungalow. New roof, electric, plumbing, HVAC just to name a few. This home greets its visitors with a large two-side wrap around front porch. Inside, the home feels open and inviting, with tons of natural light throughout, and all the historic character you would expect, while offering modern convinces. Mud room opens to a new deck overlooking a large, fenced yard, the perfect space to garden or play. This is a truly exceptional home, just waiting for it's new owner. Back on market at no fault of seller.

