Great opportunity in the new Hanes Lake Community. Why wait on the building hassle when you can move right in? Completed in March of 2023 is this popular floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Move right in with this home featuring covered front porch area, wide entry w/open floor plan living. As you walk in to your left is an at home office. Kitchen with pantry and tons a cabinet space, granite countertops, SS appliances. Opening to the breakfast area and large living area with great natural lighting. Vinyl plank flooring throughout the main living areas make this easy maintenance, 1/2 bath on main level for guests. Upgraded ceilings fans throughout & blinds! Upstairs is your great sized bedrooms. LARGE primary, en suite w/ double vanities and walk-in closet. Another nice feature to this home is the irrigation system in the front AND back yard. Don't miss out on the future amenities incl. short walk to pool, playground, AND access to HANES LAKE. Desired area and Reagan High