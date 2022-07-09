4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $359,900

**Offer Deadline - Monday 7/11 @ 9AM***New Construction Alert!! This beautiful one level home features a large flat lot, bonus room, and tons of attic storage. A beautiful double door entry leads to a large foyer with secondary bedrooms and a full bath to the left. As you make your way further into the home you pass a powder room on the left and the home opens to the living room, dining room, and beautiful kitchen. The primary suite is at the left rear of the home with an additional bedroom or office on the back right. Features Include: Granite Counters; Pantry; SS Appliances; Crown Molding; Ceiling Fans; LVP Flooring; Custom Tile Shower; and much more! Convenient to i40, 52 and 74 for quick access to WS, Greensboro, or High Point. This is one you are not going to want to miss! Schedule Today!